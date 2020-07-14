All apartments in Coppell
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

Estates of Coppell

253 Club Circle Drive · (972) 776-2189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

253 Club Circle Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1073 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1698 sqft

Unit 1058 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1698 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 252 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,259

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1648 sqft

Unit 1065 · Avail. Sep 11

$2,284

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1752 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Estates of Coppell.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
At The Estates of Coppell, our modern amenities and attention to detail help provide you with a one-of-a kind living experience. Our two and three bedroom apartment homes include gourmet kitchens with granite counters, tiled back splashes, custom cabinetry with stylish hardware and stainless steel appliances. Select units feature loft-style study rooms, garden tubs, walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, and wood flooring. Our charming community is equipped with a sparkling swimming pool, relaxing spa, state-of-the-art fitness center and so much more!\n\nOur community is located in the heart of the metroplex near upscale shopping and entertainment options. Our convenient location is near several area parks and schools, with the best of Coppell right outside your door. No matter how you spend your days, The Estates of Coppell will always be happy to welcome you home!\n\nWe would love to show you The Estates of Coppell experience! Please call us or email us to schedule a tour of our wonderful apartment community in Coppell, Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20 per Pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call for more details.
Parking Details: Garage and Visitor Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Estates of Coppell have any available units?
Estates of Coppell has 4 units available starting at $2,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Estates of Coppell have?
Some of Estates of Coppell's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Estates of Coppell currently offering any rent specials?
Estates of Coppell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Estates of Coppell pet-friendly?
Yes, Estates of Coppell is pet friendly.
Does Estates of Coppell offer parking?
Yes, Estates of Coppell offers parking.
Does Estates of Coppell have units with washers and dryers?
No, Estates of Coppell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Estates of Coppell have a pool?
Yes, Estates of Coppell has a pool.
Does Estates of Coppell have accessible units?
No, Estates of Coppell does not have accessible units.
Does Estates of Coppell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Estates of Coppell has units with dishwashers.
Does Estates of Coppell have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Estates of Coppell has units with air conditioning.
