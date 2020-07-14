Amenities

At The Estates of Coppell, our modern amenities and attention to detail help provide you with a one-of-a kind living experience. Our two and three bedroom apartment homes include gourmet kitchens with granite counters, tiled back splashes, custom cabinetry with stylish hardware and stainless steel appliances. Select units feature loft-style study rooms, garden tubs, walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, and wood flooring. Our charming community is equipped with a sparkling swimming pool, relaxing spa, state-of-the-art fitness center and so much more!



Our community is located in the heart of the metroplex near upscale shopping and entertainment options. Our convenient location is near several area parks and schools, with the best of Coppell right outside your door. No matter how you spend your days, The Estates of Coppell will always be happy to welcome you home!



