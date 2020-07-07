Rent Calculator
991 Village Parkway
991 Village Parkway
991 Village Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Coppell
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location
991 Village Parkway, Coppell, TX 75019
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 991 Village Parkway have any available units?
991 Village Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coppell, TX
.
What amenities does 991 Village Parkway have?
Some of 991 Village Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 991 Village Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
991 Village Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 991 Village Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 991 Village Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coppell
.
Does 991 Village Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 991 Village Parkway offers parking.
Does 991 Village Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 991 Village Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 991 Village Parkway have a pool?
No, 991 Village Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 991 Village Parkway have accessible units?
No, 991 Village Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 991 Village Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 991 Village Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 991 Village Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 991 Village Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
