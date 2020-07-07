970 Burns Crossing

Amenities
Beautiful and Immaculate home feat.an open floorplan with vaulted ceilings,updated hardwood flooring in living area.Wood like tile flooring, granite counter tops,marble backsplash & stainless steel appl.enhances the kitchen.Large M.bedroom with sitting area,elegant updates in M.bathroom inc.frameless shower,granite vanity tops,custom mirrors & fixtures.His &hers separate walk in closet a bonus.2nd Bedroom with Full bath downstairs perfect as a guest suite.Two bedrooms,full bath and a huge game room upstairs adds more space. Beautiful landscaped Backyard oasis with pool-spa is a perfect retreat for entertainment and relaxation. Sought after schools and great location.