Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:01 PM

970 Burns Crossing

970 Burns Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

970 Burns Crossing, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
guest suite
hot tub
Beautiful and Immaculate home feat.an open floorplan with vaulted ceilings,updated hardwood flooring in living area.Wood like tile flooring, granite counter tops,marble backsplash & stainless steel appl.enhances the kitchen.Large M.bedroom with sitting area,elegant updates in M.bathroom inc.frameless shower,granite vanity tops,custom mirrors & fixtures.His &hers separate walk in closet a bonus.2nd Bedroom with Full bath downstairs perfect as a guest suite.Two bedrooms,full bath and a huge game room upstairs adds more space. Beautiful landscaped Backyard oasis with pool-spa is a perfect retreat for entertainment and relaxation. Sought after schools and great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 Burns Crossing have any available units?
970 Burns Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 970 Burns Crossing have?
Some of 970 Burns Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 Burns Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
970 Burns Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 Burns Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 970 Burns Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 970 Burns Crossing offer parking?
No, 970 Burns Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 970 Burns Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 970 Burns Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 Burns Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 970 Burns Crossing has a pool.
Does 970 Burns Crossing have accessible units?
No, 970 Burns Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 970 Burns Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 970 Burns Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 970 Burns Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 970 Burns Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.

