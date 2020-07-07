970 Burns Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool guest suite hot tub

Beautiful and Immaculate home feat.an open floorplan with vaulted ceilings,updated hardwood flooring in living area.Wood like tile flooring, granite counter tops,marble backsplash & stainless steel appl.enhances the kitchen.Large M.bedroom with sitting area,elegant updates in M.bathroom inc.frameless shower,granite vanity tops,custom mirrors & fixtures.His &hers separate walk in closet a bonus.2nd Bedroom with Full bath downstairs perfect as a guest suite.Two bedrooms,full bath and a huge game room upstairs adds more space. Beautiful landscaped Backyard oasis with pool-spa is a perfect retreat for entertainment and relaxation. Sought after schools and great location.