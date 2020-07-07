Charming home with great floor plan featuring 2 master bedrooms-each with it's own full bath. Kitchen with breakfast bar opens to living room. Private side yard has large deck for hosting a BBQ party and great entertaining. large bedrooms have walk in closets. Close to shopping and frig is included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 950 Mapleleaf Lane have any available units?
950 Mapleleaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 950 Mapleleaf Lane have?
Some of 950 Mapleleaf Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Mapleleaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
950 Mapleleaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.