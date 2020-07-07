950 Mapleleaf Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Charming home with great floor plan featuring 2 master bedrooms-each with it's own full bath. Kitchen with breakfast bar opens to living room. Private side yard has large deck for hosting a BBQ party and great entertaining.

large bedrooms have walk in closets. Close to shopping and frig is included.