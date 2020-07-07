All apartments in Coppell
Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:56 AM

950 Mapleleaf Lane

950 Mapleleaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

950 Mapleleaf Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Charming home with great floor plan featuring 2 master bedrooms-each with it's own full bath. Kitchen with breakfast bar opens to living room. Private side yard has large deck for hosting a BBQ party and great entertaining.
large bedrooms have walk in closets. Close to shopping and frig is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Mapleleaf Lane have any available units?
950 Mapleleaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 950 Mapleleaf Lane have?
Some of 950 Mapleleaf Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Mapleleaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
950 Mapleleaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Mapleleaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 950 Mapleleaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 950 Mapleleaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 950 Mapleleaf Lane offers parking.
Does 950 Mapleleaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 Mapleleaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Mapleleaf Lane have a pool?
No, 950 Mapleleaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 950 Mapleleaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 950 Mapleleaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Mapleleaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 Mapleleaf Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 950 Mapleleaf Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 950 Mapleleaf Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

