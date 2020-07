Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Charming 3 BR 2 Ba. Wood floors throughout the home creates elegance along with easy maintenance. Both bathrooms remodeled with high quality cabinetry, sinks and mirrors. The outside covered patio makes a wonderful outdoor living area with ceiling fan and lighting. Plenty of room left over to play in the yard. Secured carport with garage door to alley. New fence!! Walk to Exemplary Mocking bird Elementary & Middle School East. Wash or Dryer, Fridge and yard care included in rent.