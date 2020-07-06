9235 Water Mill Rd

Amenities

Amenities: The Rise



Gourmet Outdoor Kitchen

Pool

On-site Management

Limited Access Gated Community

Dog Park

Clubhouse

Package Receiving

Resort Style Infiniti Pool

BBQ/ Picnic Area

Business center with equipment

High-speed internet access

Organized activities

Lakeside Walking Path

Courtyard

Elevator

24hr. Emergency maintenance



Pet Policy

Pet Policy Type:

Cats and Dogs

Max Number of Pets:

2

One-time pet fee:

$250

Max weight of pets:

65

Pet deposit fee min:

$250

Pet monthly rent min:

$15

Pet policy restrictions:

We welcome four-legged friends to our community! Residents with pets are required to pay a one-time $250 Pet Deposit per household(refundable), plus a $250 Pet Fee per pet (Non-refundable) and a $15 monthly pet rent (per pet). Two (2) pet max per household, 65 lbs. max weight limit, and aggressive breeds prohibited at managements discretion. For more information, please call our leasing office.



Parking Details

Parking Type:

Multiple

Private detached garages also available at $125.00 per month.