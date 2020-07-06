9235 Water Mill Rd

Amenities
Amenities: The Rise
Gourmet Outdoor Kitchen
Pool
On-site Management
Limited Access Gated Community
Dog Park
Clubhouse
Package Receiving
Resort Style Infiniti Pool
BBQ/ Picnic Area
Business center with equipment
High-speed internet access
Organized activities
Lakeside Walking Path
Courtyard
Elevator
24hr. Emergency maintenance
Pet Policy
Pet Policy Type:
Cats and Dogs
Max Number of Pets:
2
One-time pet fee:
$250
Max weight of pets:
65
Pet deposit fee min:
$250
Pet monthly rent min:
$15
Pet policy restrictions:
We welcome four-legged friends to our community! Residents with pets are required to pay a one-time $250 Pet Deposit per household(refundable), plus a $250 Pet Fee per pet (Non-refundable) and a $15 monthly pet rent (per pet). Two (2) pet max per household, 65 lbs. max weight limit, and aggressive breeds prohibited at managements discretion. For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details
Parking Type:
Multiple
Private detached garages also available at $125.00 per month.