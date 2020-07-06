All apartments in Coppell
Last updated January 10 2020 at 9:41 AM

9235 Water Mill Rd

9235 Water Mill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9235 Water Mill Rd, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
dog park
package receiving
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
Amenities: The Rise

Gourmet Outdoor Kitchen
Pool
On-site Management
Limited Access Gated Community
Dog Park
Clubhouse
Package Receiving
Resort Style Infiniti Pool
BBQ/ Picnic Area
Business center with equipment
High-speed internet access
Organized activities
Lakeside Walking Path
Courtyard
Elevator
24hr. Emergency maintenance

Pet Policy
Pet Policy Type:
Cats and Dogs
Max Number of Pets:
2
One-time pet fee:
$250
Max weight of pets:
65
Pet deposit fee min:
$250
Pet monthly rent min:
$15
Pet policy restrictions:
We welcome four-legged friends to our community! Residents with pets are required to pay a one-time $250 Pet Deposit per household(refundable), plus a $250 Pet Fee per pet (Non-refundable) and a $15 monthly pet rent (per pet). Two (2) pet max per household, 65 lbs. max weight limit, and aggressive breeds prohibited at managements discretion. For more information, please call our leasing office.

Parking Details
Parking Type:
Multiple
Private detached garages also available at $125.00 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9235 Water Mill Rd have any available units?
9235 Water Mill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 9235 Water Mill Rd have?
Some of 9235 Water Mill Rd's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9235 Water Mill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9235 Water Mill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9235 Water Mill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9235 Water Mill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9235 Water Mill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9235 Water Mill Rd offers parking.
Does 9235 Water Mill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9235 Water Mill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9235 Water Mill Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9235 Water Mill Rd has a pool.
Does 9235 Water Mill Rd have accessible units?
No, 9235 Water Mill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9235 Water Mill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9235 Water Mill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9235 Water Mill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9235 Water Mill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

