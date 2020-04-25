All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 817 Ashford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
817 Ashford Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

817 Ashford Drive

817 Ashford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

817 Ashford Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UPDATED HOME WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT EXCEPT FOR THE STAIRS. UPDATED LIGHTING & FIXTURES, DESIGNER WALL COLORS. COMES WITH KITCHEN REFRIGERATOR, CLOTHES WASHER & DRYER. PEST CONTROL IS INCLUDED IN RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Ashford Drive have any available units?
817 Ashford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 817 Ashford Drive have?
Some of 817 Ashford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Ashford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
817 Ashford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Ashford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 817 Ashford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 817 Ashford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 817 Ashford Drive offers parking.
Does 817 Ashford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 Ashford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Ashford Drive have a pool?
No, 817 Ashford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 817 Ashford Drive have accessible units?
No, 817 Ashford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Ashford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 Ashford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 817 Ashford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 Ashford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District