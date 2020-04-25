BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UPDATED HOME WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT EXCEPT FOR THE STAIRS. UPDATED LIGHTING & FIXTURES, DESIGNER WALL COLORS. COMES WITH KITCHEN REFRIGERATOR, CLOTHES WASHER & DRYER. PEST CONTROL IS INCLUDED IN RENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 817 Ashford Drive have any available units?
817 Ashford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 817 Ashford Drive have?
Some of 817 Ashford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Ashford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
817 Ashford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.