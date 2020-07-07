All apartments in Coppell
753 Rock Springs Road

753 Rock Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

753 Rock Springs Road, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
microwave
Gorgeous Toll Bros upgraded home with 2 bedrooms downstairs, media and game room.Stunning family room ,study and a huge kitchen.Located right by 121 highway, close to DFW airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 753 Rock Springs Road have any available units?
753 Rock Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 753 Rock Springs Road have?
Some of 753 Rock Springs Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 753 Rock Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
753 Rock Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 753 Rock Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 753 Rock Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 753 Rock Springs Road offer parking?
No, 753 Rock Springs Road does not offer parking.
Does 753 Rock Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 753 Rock Springs Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 753 Rock Springs Road have a pool?
No, 753 Rock Springs Road does not have a pool.
Does 753 Rock Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 753 Rock Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 753 Rock Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 753 Rock Springs Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 753 Rock Springs Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 753 Rock Springs Road does not have units with air conditioning.

