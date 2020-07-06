All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 721 Cresthaven Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
721 Cresthaven Road
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:39 PM

721 Cresthaven Road

721 Cresthaven Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

721 Cresthaven Road, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful home on culdesac lot with master down and additional bedroom down with its own full bathroom! Large game room and high ceiling family room- great for entertaining. Two staircases going upstairs and spacious backyard. Great school district as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Cresthaven Road have any available units?
721 Cresthaven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 721 Cresthaven Road have?
Some of 721 Cresthaven Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Cresthaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
721 Cresthaven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Cresthaven Road pet-friendly?
No, 721 Cresthaven Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 721 Cresthaven Road offer parking?
Yes, 721 Cresthaven Road offers parking.
Does 721 Cresthaven Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Cresthaven Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Cresthaven Road have a pool?
No, 721 Cresthaven Road does not have a pool.
Does 721 Cresthaven Road have accessible units?
No, 721 Cresthaven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Cresthaven Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 Cresthaven Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Cresthaven Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 Cresthaven Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District