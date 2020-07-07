All apartments in Coppell
700 WESTMINSTER Way
Last updated June 25 2019 at 5:55 AM

700 WESTMINSTER Way

700 Westminster Way · No Longer Available
Location

700 Westminster Way, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT COPPELL LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND PARK. LIVABLE FLOOR PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS
AND .OPEN KITCHEN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

