All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 646 Duncan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
646 Duncan Drive
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:17 AM

646 Duncan Drive

646 Duncan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

646 Duncan Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling & WBFP. Secondary bedroom next to the master has adjoining door, so would make an excellent study or nursery. It's looking good inside. Kitchen refrigerator provided but not warranted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 Duncan Drive have any available units?
646 Duncan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 646 Duncan Drive have?
Some of 646 Duncan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 Duncan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
646 Duncan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 Duncan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 646 Duncan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 646 Duncan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 646 Duncan Drive offers parking.
Does 646 Duncan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 Duncan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 Duncan Drive have a pool?
No, 646 Duncan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 646 Duncan Drive have accessible units?
No, 646 Duncan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 646 Duncan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 646 Duncan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 646 Duncan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 646 Duncan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District