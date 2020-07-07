Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling & WBFP. Secondary bedroom next to the master has adjoining door, so would make an excellent study or nursery. It's looking good inside. Kitchen refrigerator provided but not warranted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 646 Duncan Drive have any available units?
646 Duncan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 646 Duncan Drive have?
Some of 646 Duncan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 Duncan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
646 Duncan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.