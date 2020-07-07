646 Duncan Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling & WBFP. Secondary bedroom next to the master has adjoining door, so would make an excellent study or nursery. It's looking good inside. Kitchen refrigerator provided but not warranted.