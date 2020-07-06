635 Forest Hill Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Located in the sought after neighborhood of The Vistas of Coppell, this spacious 2 story home has an open floor plan. Home contains 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The 4th bedroom has its own bathroom and is large enough to be a second master or can be converted into a game room. All bedrooms on 2nd floor. First floor has brand new wood laminate and tile. Second floor has brand new carpet and tiles in all baths. Located 2 blocks away from HWY 121, residents in this neighborhood have quick access to Vista Ridge mall and numerous restaurants in the surrounding area. Prestigious elementary school is a short walk down the street on Forest Hill.