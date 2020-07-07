All apartments in Coppell
634 Saint Andrews Place
634 Saint Andrews Place

Location

634 Saint Andrew's Place, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
microwave
Charming 4 bedrooms in great Coppell located on Culdesac lot with spacious shaded yard with mature trees. Master down w door to access side patio. Sm landing upstairs ideal for work station. Living room has high valuted ceilings w attractive full-height brick fireplace. Delightful kitchen is flooded w natural light. Garage has 2 alcoves perfect for workshop and freezer. Easy access to greenbelt w walking trail to Allen Rd Park w playground & fishing. Great home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

