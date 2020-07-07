Charming 4 bedrooms in great Coppell located on Culdesac lot with spacious shaded yard with mature trees. Master down w door to access side patio. Sm landing upstairs ideal for work station. Living room has high valuted ceilings w attractive full-height brick fireplace. Delightful kitchen is flooded w natural light. Garage has 2 alcoves perfect for workshop and freezer. Easy access to greenbelt w walking trail to Allen Rd Park w playground & fishing. Great home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 634 Saint Andrews Place have any available units?
634 Saint Andrews Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 634 Saint Andrews Place have?
Some of 634 Saint Andrews Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 Saint Andrews Place currently offering any rent specials?
634 Saint Andrews Place is not currently offering any rent specials.