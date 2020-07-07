All apartments in Coppell
629 Deforest Road
Last updated August 9 2019 at 2:46 AM

629 Deforest Road

629 Deforest Road · No Longer Available
Location

629 Deforest Road, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
Spectacular estate w-gorgeous curb appeal in Lake Park! Fabulous floorplan w-4 bedrooms, a spacious entry living area w-Fireplace! Formal dining & living w-FP & great backyard views! Amazing interior offers seamless windows that overlooks the backyard pool! Welcoming Living w-soaring ceilings, built-ins & a second FP! The Epicurean Kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite, island, custom painted cabs & overlooks the eat in breakfast nook. Romantic Master Retreat w-tray ceilings, fireplace, sitting area w-water views + a remarkable spa bath! Upstairs Game Room w-wet bar + 2 guest bedrooms! Backyard is a tropical paradise w-fireplace, lush landscaping, covered + open patio & an amazing pool w-rock waterfall!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Deforest Road have any available units?
629 Deforest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 629 Deforest Road have?
Some of 629 Deforest Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Deforest Road currently offering any rent specials?
629 Deforest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Deforest Road pet-friendly?
No, 629 Deforest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 629 Deforest Road offer parking?
Yes, 629 Deforest Road offers parking.
Does 629 Deforest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Deforest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Deforest Road have a pool?
Yes, 629 Deforest Road has a pool.
Does 629 Deforest Road have accessible units?
No, 629 Deforest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Deforest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 Deforest Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 629 Deforest Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 Deforest Road does not have units with air conditioning.

