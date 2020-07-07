629 Deforest Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool hot tub

Spectacular estate w-gorgeous curb appeal in Lake Park! Fabulous floorplan w-4 bedrooms, a spacious entry living area w-Fireplace! Formal dining & living w-FP & great backyard views! Amazing interior offers seamless windows that overlooks the backyard pool! Welcoming Living w-soaring ceilings, built-ins & a second FP! The Epicurean Kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite, island, custom painted cabs & overlooks the eat in breakfast nook. Romantic Master Retreat w-tray ceilings, fireplace, sitting area w-water views + a remarkable spa bath! Upstairs Game Room w-wet bar + 2 guest bedrooms! Backyard is a tropical paradise w-fireplace, lush landscaping, covered + open patio & an amazing pool w-rock waterfall!