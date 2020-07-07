619 Burning Tree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely updated charming Coppell home with lots of character! A beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in tranquil Village at Cottonwood Creek. Great location that backs up to highly sought after Cottonwood Creek Elementary. 10 mins from DFW Airport & close proximity to the new MARY KAY office. Updates include, new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel professional grade gas range & double ovens. Neutral paint & carpet through out the home. Large master bedroom suite with private balcony to relax and enjoy overlooking landscaped front yard & beautiful mature trees. Gorgeous updated master bath, new cabinets, counter tops, seamless shower & modern floating tub. A must see house!