615 Hood Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL AUG. 23.. . APP. FEE TO SHIELD LEASING $50 PER APPLICANT. WE ARE EASY ON CREDIT HISTORY, FIRM ON RENTAL HISTORY. SHIELD LEASING WRITES THE LEASE. TAR APP. VERIFY SCHOOLS. PET DEP. DEPENDS ON PET. ROOM SIZES ARE APPROX.