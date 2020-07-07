TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL AUG. 23.. . APP. FEE TO SHIELD LEASING $50 PER APPLICANT. WE ARE EASY ON CREDIT HISTORY, FIRM ON RENTAL HISTORY. SHIELD LEASING WRITES THE LEASE. TAR APP. VERIFY SCHOOLS. PET DEP. DEPENDS ON PET. ROOM SIZES ARE APPROX.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 615 Hood Drive have any available units?
615 Hood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 615 Hood Drive have?
Some of 615 Hood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Hood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
615 Hood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Hood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Hood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 615 Hood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 615 Hood Drive offers parking.
Does 615 Hood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Hood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Hood Drive have a pool?
No, 615 Hood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 615 Hood Drive have accessible units?
No, 615 Hood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Hood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Hood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Hood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Hood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
