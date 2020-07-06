This home is move in ready. This home features brand new carpet and fresh paint. Spacious backyard with storage shed makes it great for cookouts. Close to shopping, schools and parks. All pets accepted on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 615 Duncan Drive have any available units?
615 Duncan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 615 Duncan Drive have?
Some of 615 Duncan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Duncan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
615 Duncan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Duncan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Duncan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 615 Duncan Drive offer parking?
No, 615 Duncan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 615 Duncan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Duncan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Duncan Drive have a pool?
No, 615 Duncan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 615 Duncan Drive have accessible units?
No, 615 Duncan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Duncan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Duncan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Duncan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Duncan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
