Coppell Schools. Located next door to Cottonwood Elementary school. Situated in a Cul-De-Sac. Built in refrigerator. Sprinkler System. Master Bedroom is downstairs. Updated Master Bathroom. Gas grill in backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 Tanbark Court have any available units?
605 Tanbark Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 605 Tanbark Court have?
Some of 605 Tanbark Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Tanbark Court currently offering any rent specials?
605 Tanbark Court is not currently offering any rent specials.