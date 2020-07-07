All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 573 Grace Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
573 Grace Lane
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:37 AM

573 Grace Lane

573 Grace Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

573 Grace Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous remodeled Duplex in Coppell
Marketing DescriptionCompletely remodeled three bedroom duplex in Coppell! Upgrades include marble tile floors and granite counter tops in the kitchen. This home features a screened back porch sun room area perfect for enjoying the cool Fall nights. This one is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 573 Grace Lane have any available units?
573 Grace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 573 Grace Lane have?
Some of 573 Grace Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 573 Grace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
573 Grace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 573 Grace Lane pet-friendly?
No, 573 Grace Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 573 Grace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 573 Grace Lane offers parking.
Does 573 Grace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 573 Grace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 573 Grace Lane have a pool?
No, 573 Grace Lane does not have a pool.
Does 573 Grace Lane have accessible units?
No, 573 Grace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 573 Grace Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 573 Grace Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 573 Grace Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 573 Grace Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District