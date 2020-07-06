566 Shadowcrest Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Cute 3-2-2 Home backs to Austin Elementary. Slanted Ceiling in Den with Brick wood burning fire place. Wood fenced back yard. Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Covered Patio. Laminate Wood floors in Living room and halls. Carpet in Bedrooms. Shower only in Master Bath. Bath tub in second Bath. Reliable HVAC replaced in 2018. Kids can walk to Austin Elementary. Owner-Broker