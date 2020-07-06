Cute 3-2-2 Home backs to Austin Elementary. Slanted Ceiling in Den with Brick wood burning fire place. Wood fenced back yard. Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Covered Patio. Laminate Wood floors in Living room and halls. Carpet in Bedrooms. Shower only in Master Bath. Bath tub in second Bath. Reliable HVAC replaced in 2018. Kids can walk to Austin Elementary. Owner-Broker
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 566 Shadowcrest Lane have any available units?
566 Shadowcrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 566 Shadowcrest Lane have?
Some of 566 Shadowcrest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 566 Shadowcrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
566 Shadowcrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.