Coppell, TX
562 Lee Drive
Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:43 AM

562 Lee Drive

562 Lee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

562 Lee Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet neighborhood with great schools. Master has access to private patio. Walk to large park & natatorium.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 562 Lee Drive have any available units?
562 Lee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 562 Lee Drive have?
Some of 562 Lee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 562 Lee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
562 Lee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 562 Lee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 562 Lee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 562 Lee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 562 Lee Drive offers parking.
Does 562 Lee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 562 Lee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 562 Lee Drive have a pool?
No, 562 Lee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 562 Lee Drive have accessible units?
No, 562 Lee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 562 Lee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 562 Lee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 562 Lee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 562 Lee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

