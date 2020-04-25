All apartments in Coppell
555 Havencrest Lane
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:58 PM

555 Havencrest Lane

555 Havencrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

555 Havencrest Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,895 sq ft, 1 story home in Coppell! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Havencrest Lane have any available units?
555 Havencrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 555 Havencrest Lane have?
Some of 555 Havencrest Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Havencrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
555 Havencrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Havencrest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 555 Havencrest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 555 Havencrest Lane offer parking?
No, 555 Havencrest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 555 Havencrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 Havencrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Havencrest Lane have a pool?
No, 555 Havencrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 555 Havencrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 555 Havencrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Havencrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 Havencrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 555 Havencrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 Havencrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

