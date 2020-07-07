Beautiful home in Coppell ISD, bright and open. Lots of cabinets, wood floors, oversized breakfast nook-gas cooking. 2 living areas. Brick and wood deck great for entertaining. Nice yard. Easy access to freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 549 Raintree Circle have any available units?
549 Raintree Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 549 Raintree Circle have?
Some of 549 Raintree Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 Raintree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
549 Raintree Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.