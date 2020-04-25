541 Waterview Drive

Amenities

Exemplary Coppell ISD. Enjoy afternoon tea on the large balcony overlooking the beautiful tree-lined Denton creek. Backyard opens to riverbank jogging trail which also leads to Andy Brown Park. Kids safely walk to Denton Creek Elementary and Coppell Middle School North via the trail. Close to Coppell High. 4 beds, 2.5 bath, 2 living, plus office on upper level. Beautiful floors throughout downstairs, kitchen opens to both living areas, high ceiling in family room with gas fireplace, master bath remodeled with frameless glass shower. New high efficiency variable speed HVAC from Trane. Backyard features palm trees, raised garden and storage shed. Immediate access to HW121, I-35E, PGBT and 15 min to DFW airport.