541 Waterview Drive
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:37 AM

541 Waterview Drive

541 Waterview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

541 Waterview Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
parking
garage
Exemplary Coppell ISD. Enjoy afternoon tea on the large balcony overlooking the beautiful tree-lined Denton creek. Backyard opens to riverbank jogging trail which also leads to Andy Brown Park. Kids safely walk to Denton Creek Elementary and Coppell Middle School North via the trail. Close to Coppell High. 4 beds, 2.5 bath, 2 living, plus office on upper level. Beautiful floors throughout downstairs, kitchen opens to both living areas, high ceiling in family room with gas fireplace, master bath remodeled with frameless glass shower. New high efficiency variable speed HVAC from Trane. Backyard features palm trees, raised garden and storage shed. Immediate access to HW121, I-35E, PGBT and 15 min to DFW airport.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 Waterview Drive have any available units?
541 Waterview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 541 Waterview Drive have?
Some of 541 Waterview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 Waterview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
541 Waterview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 Waterview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 541 Waterview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 541 Waterview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 541 Waterview Drive offers parking.
Does 541 Waterview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 Waterview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 Waterview Drive have a pool?
No, 541 Waterview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 541 Waterview Drive have accessible units?
No, 541 Waterview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 541 Waterview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 Waterview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 541 Waterview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 541 Waterview Drive has units with air conditioning.

