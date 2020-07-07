532 Lake Forest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well-maintained home in prime location offers vaulted ceilings, a brick WBFP, wet bar, two dining areas, neutral paint colors & tile floors throughout the 1st floor! Great kitchen with smooth top electric range, built-in microwave, ample cabinet space, breakfast bar & cozy breakfast nook! Master suite boasts a private bath with jetted tub, dual sinks, sep shower & WIC! Backyard offers a wood deck, covered patio, high privacy fence & rear entry garage with automatic gate! 9-rated schools! You won't want to miss this one!