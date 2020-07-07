All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 526 Greenwich Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
526 Greenwich Lane
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:18 PM

526 Greenwich Lane

526 Greenwich Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

526 Greenwich Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Move In Ready in Coppell ISD! Home Available for Lease or Lease to Own Option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Greenwich Lane have any available units?
526 Greenwich Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
Is 526 Greenwich Lane currently offering any rent specials?
526 Greenwich Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Greenwich Lane pet-friendly?
No, 526 Greenwich Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 526 Greenwich Lane offer parking?
Yes, 526 Greenwich Lane offers parking.
Does 526 Greenwich Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Greenwich Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Greenwich Lane have a pool?
No, 526 Greenwich Lane does not have a pool.
Does 526 Greenwich Lane have accessible units?
No, 526 Greenwich Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Greenwich Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Greenwich Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 526 Greenwich Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 Greenwich Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District