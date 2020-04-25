All apartments in Coppell
522 Stringfellow Drive

522 Stringfellow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

522 Stringfellow Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute Duplex with a lot of upgrades, feeding to the Coppell school district. The house has a big backyard with nice seating area in the back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Stringfellow Drive have any available units?
522 Stringfellow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 522 Stringfellow Drive have?
Some of 522 Stringfellow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Stringfellow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
522 Stringfellow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Stringfellow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 522 Stringfellow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 522 Stringfellow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 522 Stringfellow Drive offers parking.
Does 522 Stringfellow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Stringfellow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Stringfellow Drive have a pool?
No, 522 Stringfellow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 522 Stringfellow Drive have accessible units?
No, 522 Stringfellow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Stringfellow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Stringfellow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Stringfellow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 Stringfellow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

