Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 522 Stringfellow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
522 Stringfellow Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:12 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
522 Stringfellow Drive
522 Stringfellow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
522 Stringfellow Drive, Coppell, TX 75019
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute Duplex with a lot of upgrades, feeding to the Coppell school district. The house has a big backyard with nice seating area in the back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 522 Stringfellow Drive have any available units?
522 Stringfellow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coppell, TX
.
What amenities does 522 Stringfellow Drive have?
Some of 522 Stringfellow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 522 Stringfellow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
522 Stringfellow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Stringfellow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 522 Stringfellow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coppell
.
Does 522 Stringfellow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 522 Stringfellow Drive offers parking.
Does 522 Stringfellow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Stringfellow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Stringfellow Drive have a pool?
No, 522 Stringfellow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 522 Stringfellow Drive have accessible units?
No, 522 Stringfellow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Stringfellow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Stringfellow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Stringfellow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 Stringfellow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Similar Pages
Coppell 1 Bedrooms
Coppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with Balcony
Coppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Rockwall, TX
The Colony, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Wylie, TX
Cleburne, TX
Hurst, TX
Burleson, TX
Weatherford, TX
Corinth, TX
Duncanville, TX
Benbrook, TX
Little Elm, TX
Sachse, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District