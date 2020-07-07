All apartments in Coppell
462 Woodhurst Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:56 PM

462 Woodhurst Drive

462 Woodhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

462 Woodhurst Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,420 sq ft, 1 story home in Coppell! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 Woodhurst Drive have any available units?
462 Woodhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 462 Woodhurst Drive have?
Some of 462 Woodhurst Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 Woodhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
462 Woodhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 Woodhurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 462 Woodhurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 462 Woodhurst Drive offer parking?
No, 462 Woodhurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 462 Woodhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 462 Woodhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 Woodhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 462 Woodhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 462 Woodhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 462 Woodhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 462 Woodhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 462 Woodhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 462 Woodhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 462 Woodhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

