Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
409 Sandy Knoll Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:52 AM

409 Sandy Knoll Drive

409 Sandy Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

409 Sandy Knoll Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom, 2 Living Rooms and 2 Full Bedroom Updated Home. New Tile, Engineered Hardwood Floors, Fixtures and Paint. Fenced-in Backyard. Pets are welcome and are considered case by case. Built-in Microwave is still waiting to be installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Sandy Knoll Drive have any available units?
409 Sandy Knoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 409 Sandy Knoll Drive have?
Some of 409 Sandy Knoll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Sandy Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
409 Sandy Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Sandy Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Sandy Knoll Drive is pet friendly.
Does 409 Sandy Knoll Drive offer parking?
No, 409 Sandy Knoll Drive does not offer parking.
Does 409 Sandy Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Sandy Knoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Sandy Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 409 Sandy Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 409 Sandy Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 409 Sandy Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Sandy Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Sandy Knoll Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Sandy Knoll Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Sandy Knoll Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

