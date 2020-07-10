409 Sandy Knoll Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom, 2 Living Rooms and 2 Full Bedroom Updated Home. New Tile, Engineered Hardwood Floors, Fixtures and Paint. Fenced-in Backyard. Pets are welcome and are considered case by case. Built-in Microwave is still waiting to be installed.