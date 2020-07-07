All apartments in Coppell
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:20 AM

351 Edgewood Drive

351 Edgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

351 Edgewood Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lawn care included in rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Edgewood Drive have any available units?
351 Edgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 351 Edgewood Drive have?
Some of 351 Edgewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Edgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
351 Edgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Edgewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 351 Edgewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 351 Edgewood Drive offer parking?
No, 351 Edgewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 351 Edgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 Edgewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Edgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 351 Edgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 351 Edgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 351 Edgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Edgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 Edgewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 351 Edgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 Edgewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

