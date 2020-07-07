342 Parkwood Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunning remodeled home from top to bottom,new windows, new roof, floors, bathrooms, new appliance, new ac unit,all floors, no pop corn celings,Vaulted ceilings with elegant mouldings, rich and stately hardwoods, Freshly painted interior in posh, neutral color palette. Close to all major stores, close to 121, 35, 114. minutes away from the airport. Waking distance to park and recreation center. Coppell Award-winning Schools . Owner Real Estate Agent licenced in Texas. no pets no smoking