Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
342 Parkwood Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

342 Parkwood Lane

342 Parkwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

342 Parkwood Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning remodeled home from top to bottom,new windows, new roof, floors, bathrooms, new appliance, new ac unit,all floors, no pop corn celings,Vaulted ceilings with elegant mouldings, rich and stately hardwoods, Freshly painted interior in posh, neutral color palette. Close to all major stores, close to 121, 35, 114. minutes away from the airport. Waking distance to park and recreation center. Coppell Award-winning Schools . Owner Real Estate Agent licenced in Texas. no pets no smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 Parkwood Lane have any available units?
342 Parkwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 342 Parkwood Lane have?
Some of 342 Parkwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 Parkwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
342 Parkwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 Parkwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 342 Parkwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 342 Parkwood Lane offer parking?
No, 342 Parkwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 342 Parkwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 342 Parkwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 Parkwood Lane have a pool?
No, 342 Parkwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 342 Parkwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 342 Parkwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 342 Parkwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 342 Parkwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 342 Parkwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 342 Parkwood Lane has units with air conditioning.

