341 Kyle Dr

Beautifully updated 3 beds/3 baths home in highly sought COPPELL ISD! Located across from Andrew Brown Park, home boasts updated ceramic tile flooring throughout the formal dining and open living area which features vaulted ceilings and beautiful stone fireplace. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, double oven, stone backsplash and updated light fixtures. Spacious master features an attached bathroom with dual vanities and separate tub+shower. Private backyard has 8ft board on board fence. Home sits on a wooded corner lot with rear entry garage and private driveway. Walking distance to highly rated schools including TownCenter Elementary and Coppell Middle North & Coppell High School.



Home available 12/1/2018. 18-month lease preferred.



Rental criteria: http://www.bedfordpropertymanagementinc.com/files/Selection%20Criteria%20-%20PMI%20Metroplex.pdf



One pet allowed.



$2100 Deposit. $2100/mo. Pet fee $500 (one pet allowed). $50 application fee per tenant 18+



Call 817.330.6430 to schedule a showing.



$500 non-refundable pet fee (only one pet allowed). Tenant responsible for all utilities, and yard care. nnBefore applying, please carefully read rental criteria: http://www.bedfordpropertymanagementinc.com/files/Selection%20Criteria%20-%20PMI%20Metrop



