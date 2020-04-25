All apartments in Coppell
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

340 Raintree Drive

340 Raintree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

340 Raintree Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Raintree Drive have any available units?
340 Raintree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 340 Raintree Drive have?
Some of 340 Raintree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Raintree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
340 Raintree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Raintree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 340 Raintree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 340 Raintree Drive offer parking?
No, 340 Raintree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 340 Raintree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Raintree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Raintree Drive have a pool?
Yes, 340 Raintree Drive has a pool.
Does 340 Raintree Drive have accessible units?
No, 340 Raintree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Raintree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Raintree Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Raintree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Raintree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

