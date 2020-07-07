This absolutely gorgeous 5 bed rooms and 3.5 bath rooms custom home is located at the heart of Coppell. Very specious master on first floor and 4 secondary bed rooms and 2 full bath rooms and a game room upstairs. Pets allowed case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 336 Kaye Street have any available units?
336 Kaye Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 336 Kaye Street have?
Some of 336 Kaye Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Kaye Street currently offering any rent specials?
336 Kaye Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Kaye Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 Kaye Street is pet friendly.
Does 336 Kaye Street offer parking?
Yes, 336 Kaye Street offers parking.
Does 336 Kaye Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Kaye Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Kaye Street have a pool?
No, 336 Kaye Street does not have a pool.
Does 336 Kaye Street have accessible units?
No, 336 Kaye Street does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Kaye Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 Kaye Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 336 Kaye Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 Kaye Street does not have units with air conditioning.
