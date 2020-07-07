All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 336 Kaye Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
336 Kaye Street
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:00 AM

336 Kaye Street

336 Kaye Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

336 Kaye Street, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This absolutely gorgeous 5 bed rooms and 3.5 bath rooms custom home is located at the heart of Coppell. Very specious master on first floor and 4 secondary bed rooms and 2 full bath rooms and a game room upstairs.
Pets allowed case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Kaye Street have any available units?
336 Kaye Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 336 Kaye Street have?
Some of 336 Kaye Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Kaye Street currently offering any rent specials?
336 Kaye Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Kaye Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 Kaye Street is pet friendly.
Does 336 Kaye Street offer parking?
Yes, 336 Kaye Street offers parking.
Does 336 Kaye Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Kaye Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Kaye Street have a pool?
No, 336 Kaye Street does not have a pool.
Does 336 Kaye Street have accessible units?
No, 336 Kaye Street does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Kaye Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 Kaye Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 336 Kaye Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 Kaye Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District