Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:42 AM

324 Lakewood Court

324 Lakewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

324 Lakewood Court, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Three bedroom home on treed cul-de-sac lot. Nicely landscaped & inviting patio. Master bedroom downstairs. Open floorplan with loft. Close to schools, shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Lakewood Court have any available units?
324 Lakewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 324 Lakewood Court have?
Some of 324 Lakewood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Lakewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
324 Lakewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Lakewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 324 Lakewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 324 Lakewood Court offer parking?
No, 324 Lakewood Court does not offer parking.
Does 324 Lakewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Lakewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Lakewood Court have a pool?
No, 324 Lakewood Court does not have a pool.
Does 324 Lakewood Court have accessible units?
No, 324 Lakewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Lakewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Lakewood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Lakewood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Lakewood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

