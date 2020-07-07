Rent Calculator
Coppell, TX
319 Timber Ridge Ln
Last updated August 3 2019 at 9:23 AM
319 Timber Ridge Ln
319 Timber Ridge Lane
No Longer Available
Location
319 Timber Ridge Lane, Coppell, TX 75019
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Coppell school district - choice schools
Clean Quiet neighborhood, Fenced yard
Ceiling Fans - Fireplace - Closet Space
No Smoking -
Minutes from Airport
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 319 Timber Ridge Ln have any available units?
319 Timber Ridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coppell, TX
.
What amenities does 319 Timber Ridge Ln have?
Some of 319 Timber Ridge Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 319 Timber Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
319 Timber Ridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Timber Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Timber Ridge Ln is pet friendly.
Does 319 Timber Ridge Ln offer parking?
Yes, 319 Timber Ridge Ln offers parking.
Does 319 Timber Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Timber Ridge Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Timber Ridge Ln have a pool?
No, 319 Timber Ridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 319 Timber Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 319 Timber Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Timber Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Timber Ridge Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Timber Ridge Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 319 Timber Ridge Ln has units with air conditioning.
