Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:18 AM

313 E Bethel School Road

313 East Bethel School Road · No Longer Available
Location

313 East Bethel School Road, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location Location Location. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house on corner lot. Open concept kitchen. Great size living room with a wood burning fireplace. Fenced in back yard. This is a MUST see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 E Bethel School Road have any available units?
313 E Bethel School Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 313 E Bethel School Road have?
Some of 313 E Bethel School Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 E Bethel School Road currently offering any rent specials?
313 E Bethel School Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 E Bethel School Road pet-friendly?
No, 313 E Bethel School Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 313 E Bethel School Road offer parking?
Yes, 313 E Bethel School Road offers parking.
Does 313 E Bethel School Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 E Bethel School Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 E Bethel School Road have a pool?
No, 313 E Bethel School Road does not have a pool.
Does 313 E Bethel School Road have accessible units?
No, 313 E Bethel School Road does not have accessible units.
Does 313 E Bethel School Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 E Bethel School Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 E Bethel School Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 E Bethel School Road does not have units with air conditioning.

