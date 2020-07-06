All apartments in Coppell
313 Bethel School Road

313 E Bethel School Rd · No Longer Available
Location

313 E Bethel School Rd, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location Location Location - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house on corner lot. Open concept kitchen. Great size living room with a wood burning fireplace. Fenced in back yard. This is a MUST see

(RLNE5365341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Bethel School Road have any available units?
313 Bethel School Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
Is 313 Bethel School Road currently offering any rent specials?
313 Bethel School Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Bethel School Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Bethel School Road is pet friendly.
Does 313 Bethel School Road offer parking?
No, 313 Bethel School Road does not offer parking.
Does 313 Bethel School Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Bethel School Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Bethel School Road have a pool?
No, 313 Bethel School Road does not have a pool.
Does 313 Bethel School Road have accessible units?
No, 313 Bethel School Road does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Bethel School Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Bethel School Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Bethel School Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Bethel School Road does not have units with air conditioning.

