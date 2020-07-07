Charming remodeled three bedroom, two bathroom home, ready for move in! Beautiful new floors with open floor plan to kitchen and living area. The home is a MUST SEE! Close to nearby schools and shopping center-restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Does 311 Woodhurst Drive have any available units?
311 Woodhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 311 Woodhurst Drive have?
Some of 311 Woodhurst Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Woodhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
311 Woodhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.