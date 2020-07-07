All apartments in Coppell
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:43 AM

311 Woodhurst Drive

311 Woodhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

311 Woodhurst Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming remodeled three bedroom, two bathroom home, ready for move in! Beautiful new floors with open floor plan to kitchen and living area. The home is a MUST SEE! Close to nearby schools and shopping center-restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

