302 walnut grove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great location, minutes from Coppell ISD schools, library, Coppell Rec Center, YMCA, Andy Brown Park, Aquatics Center, shopping & highways! Walk to elementary! Open & spacious floor plan w elegant Formals, wood floor, plantation shutters, custom paint, fans in every room, beautiful kitchen w island, tons of counter space & cabinets, breakfast room w desk nook, gorgeous fireplace, & family room with soaring ceilings. Luxury master suite w jetted tub, frameless shower, double vanities. Upstairs is kid central w 3 beds, bath & game room. Relax at the covered patio in private yard w mature trees. A private driveway w a powered gate expands large backyard space.

The energy bill is low w radiant barrier. Must see!