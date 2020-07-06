All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 302 walnut grove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
302 walnut grove Lane
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:55 AM

302 walnut grove Lane

302 Walnut Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

302 Walnut Grove Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great location, minutes from Coppell ISD schools, library, Coppell Rec Center, YMCA, Andy Brown Park, Aquatics Center, shopping & highways! Walk to elementary! Open & spacious floor plan w elegant Formals, wood floor, plantation shutters, custom paint, fans in every room, beautiful kitchen w island, tons of counter space & cabinets, breakfast room w desk nook, gorgeous fireplace, & family room with soaring ceilings. Luxury master suite w jetted tub, frameless shower, double vanities. Upstairs is kid central w 3 beds, bath & game room. Relax at the covered patio in private yard w mature trees. A private driveway w a powered gate expands large backyard space.
The energy bill is low w radiant barrier. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 walnut grove Lane have any available units?
302 walnut grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 302 walnut grove Lane have?
Some of 302 walnut grove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 walnut grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
302 walnut grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 walnut grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 302 walnut grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 302 walnut grove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 302 walnut grove Lane offers parking.
Does 302 walnut grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 walnut grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 walnut grove Lane have a pool?
No, 302 walnut grove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 302 walnut grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 302 walnut grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 302 walnut grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 walnut grove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 walnut grove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 walnut grove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District