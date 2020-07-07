All apartments in Coppell
258 Barclay Avenue

258 Barclay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

258 Barclay Avenue, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,310 sq ft, 1 story home in Coppell! Spacious living room with beautiful tile floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with stone slab, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Barclay Avenue have any available units?
258 Barclay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
Is 258 Barclay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
258 Barclay Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Barclay Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 258 Barclay Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 258 Barclay Avenue offer parking?
No, 258 Barclay Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 258 Barclay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Barclay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Barclay Avenue have a pool?
No, 258 Barclay Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 258 Barclay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 258 Barclay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Barclay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Barclay Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Barclay Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 Barclay Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

