All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 242 WILLINGHAM Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
242 WILLINGHAM Place
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:23 PM

242 WILLINGHAM Place

242 Willingham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

242 Willingham Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for move-in! Lovely garden backyard. Living with wood burning fire place. Large master retreat with private deck. Secondary bedroom has own bath! Large garage with opener. Forget apartment living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 WILLINGHAM Place have any available units?
242 WILLINGHAM Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 242 WILLINGHAM Place have?
Some of 242 WILLINGHAM Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 WILLINGHAM Place currently offering any rent specials?
242 WILLINGHAM Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 WILLINGHAM Place pet-friendly?
No, 242 WILLINGHAM Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 242 WILLINGHAM Place offer parking?
Yes, 242 WILLINGHAM Place offers parking.
Does 242 WILLINGHAM Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 WILLINGHAM Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 WILLINGHAM Place have a pool?
No, 242 WILLINGHAM Place does not have a pool.
Does 242 WILLINGHAM Place have accessible units?
No, 242 WILLINGHAM Place does not have accessible units.
Does 242 WILLINGHAM Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 WILLINGHAM Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 242 WILLINGHAM Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 WILLINGHAM Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District