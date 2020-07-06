Rent Calculator
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:18 AM
1 of 1
239 cherrybark
239 Cherrybark Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
239 Cherrybark Drive, Coppell, TX 75019
Amenities
hardwood floors
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bed two bath home,Walking distance from mockingbird elementary and Coppell east Middle school.New paint.wood floors....Ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 239 cherrybark have any available units?
239 cherrybark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coppell, TX
.
Is 239 cherrybark currently offering any rent specials?
239 cherrybark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 cherrybark pet-friendly?
No, 239 cherrybark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coppell
.
Does 239 cherrybark offer parking?
No, 239 cherrybark does not offer parking.
Does 239 cherrybark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 cherrybark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 cherrybark have a pool?
No, 239 cherrybark does not have a pool.
Does 239 cherrybark have accessible units?
No, 239 cherrybark does not have accessible units.
Does 239 cherrybark have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 cherrybark does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 cherrybark have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 cherrybark does not have units with air conditioning.
