Coppell, TX
237 S Macarthur Boulevard
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM

237 S Macarthur Boulevard

237 South Macarthur Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

237 South Macarthur Boulevard, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
A lovely 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home located in Coppell. This property has a spacious living are with a fireplace and nice sized bedrooms. The backyard is fenced with lots of shade perfect for outdoor activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 S Macarthur Boulevard have any available units?
237 S Macarthur Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
Is 237 S Macarthur Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
237 S Macarthur Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 S Macarthur Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 237 S Macarthur Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 237 S Macarthur Boulevard offer parking?
No, 237 S Macarthur Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 237 S Macarthur Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 S Macarthur Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 S Macarthur Boulevard have a pool?
No, 237 S Macarthur Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 237 S Macarthur Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 237 S Macarthur Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 237 S Macarthur Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 S Macarthur Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 237 S Macarthur Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 S Macarthur Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

