236 Willow Springs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Charming single story home located in the heart of Coppell. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 dining areas, 2 car garage and it's a great open floor plan with easy to maintain throughout. The warm and inviting formal living area is highlighted by a brick wood burning fireplace. Enjoy year round entertaining in the private large backyard with privacy fence and oversized covered patio. This house offers easy access to DFW airport, schools, Vista Ridge Mall and Grapevine Mills Mall and many more. All schools in Coppell ISD.