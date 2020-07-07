Popular half duplex floorplan in excellent shape. Wood burning fireplace, patio off master bedroom & comes with refrigerator. Granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, Laminate flooring, and tile; NO CARPETING!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 232 Lodge Road have any available units?
232 Lodge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 232 Lodge Road have?
Some of 232 Lodge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Lodge Road currently offering any rent specials?
232 Lodge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.