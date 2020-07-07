All apartments in Coppell
232 Lodge Road

232 Lodge Road · No Longer Available
Location

232 Lodge Road, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Popular half duplex floorplan in excellent shape. Wood burning fireplace, patio off master bedroom & comes with refrigerator. Granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, Laminate flooring, and tile; NO CARPETING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Lodge Road have any available units?
232 Lodge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 232 Lodge Road have?
Some of 232 Lodge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Lodge Road currently offering any rent specials?
232 Lodge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Lodge Road pet-friendly?
No, 232 Lodge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 232 Lodge Road offer parking?
Yes, 232 Lodge Road offers parking.
Does 232 Lodge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Lodge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Lodge Road have a pool?
No, 232 Lodge Road does not have a pool.
Does 232 Lodge Road have accessible units?
No, 232 Lodge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Lodge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Lodge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Lodge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Lodge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

