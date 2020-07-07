All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 229 South Heartz Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
229 South Heartz Road
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:37 PM

229 South Heartz Road

229 Heartz Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

229 Heartz Road, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,843 sq ft, 1 story home in Coppell Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Great backyard, perfect for entertaining guests! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 South Heartz Road have any available units?
229 South Heartz Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
Is 229 South Heartz Road currently offering any rent specials?
229 South Heartz Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 South Heartz Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 South Heartz Road is pet friendly.
Does 229 South Heartz Road offer parking?
No, 229 South Heartz Road does not offer parking.
Does 229 South Heartz Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 South Heartz Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 South Heartz Road have a pool?
No, 229 South Heartz Road does not have a pool.
Does 229 South Heartz Road have accessible units?
No, 229 South Heartz Road does not have accessible units.
Does 229 South Heartz Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 South Heartz Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 South Heartz Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 South Heartz Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District