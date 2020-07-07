All apartments in Coppell
225 Park Meadow Way

Location

225 Park Meadow Way, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,100 sq ft, 1 story home in Coppell! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Park Meadow Way have any available units?
225 Park Meadow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 225 Park Meadow Way have?
Some of 225 Park Meadow Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Park Meadow Way currently offering any rent specials?
225 Park Meadow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Park Meadow Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Park Meadow Way is pet friendly.
Does 225 Park Meadow Way offer parking?
No, 225 Park Meadow Way does not offer parking.
Does 225 Park Meadow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Park Meadow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Park Meadow Way have a pool?
No, 225 Park Meadow Way does not have a pool.
Does 225 Park Meadow Way have accessible units?
No, 225 Park Meadow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Park Meadow Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Park Meadow Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Park Meadow Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Park Meadow Way does not have units with air conditioning.

