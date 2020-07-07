Beautiful home with 3bdr, 2bath and 2 living has wood flooring with a huge backyard. Gas cooktop with refrigerator and washer dryer. Located in a great location with easy access to all the major highways, restaurants, grocery stores.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 224 Simmons Drive have any available units?
224 Simmons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 224 Simmons Drive have?
Some of 224 Simmons Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Simmons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
224 Simmons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.