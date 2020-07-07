All apartments in Coppell
Coppell, TX
224 Simmons Drive
224 Simmons Drive

224 Simmons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

224 Simmons Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with 3bdr, 2bath and 2 living has wood flooring with a huge backyard. Gas cooktop with refrigerator and washer dryer. Located in a great location with easy access to all the major highways, restaurants, grocery stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Simmons Drive have any available units?
224 Simmons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 224 Simmons Drive have?
Some of 224 Simmons Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Simmons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
224 Simmons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Simmons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 224 Simmons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 224 Simmons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 224 Simmons Drive offers parking.
Does 224 Simmons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 Simmons Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Simmons Drive have a pool?
No, 224 Simmons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 224 Simmons Drive have accessible units?
No, 224 Simmons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Simmons Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Simmons Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Simmons Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Simmons Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

