204 Samuel 6I

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool

Remodeled 2 Bedroom Townhome in Coppell ISD! - Cute two bedroom townhome located in the heart of Coppell. Newly updated and has a nice outdoor space that backs up to a grassy area perfect for evening walks. Ready for immediate move in!



(RLNE5745559)