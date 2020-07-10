All apartments in Coppell
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:31 AM

204 Samuel 6I

204 Samuel Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

204 Samuel Boulevard, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Remodeled 2 Bedroom Townhome in Coppell ISD! - Cute two bedroom townhome located in the heart of Coppell. Newly updated and has a nice outdoor space that backs up to a grassy area perfect for evening walks. Ready for immediate move in!

(RLNE5745559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Samuel 6I have any available units?
204 Samuel 6I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 204 Samuel 6I have?
Some of 204 Samuel 6I's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Samuel 6I currently offering any rent specials?
204 Samuel 6I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Samuel 6I pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Samuel 6I is pet friendly.
Does 204 Samuel 6I offer parking?
No, 204 Samuel 6I does not offer parking.
Does 204 Samuel 6I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Samuel 6I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Samuel 6I have a pool?
Yes, 204 Samuel 6I has a pool.
Does 204 Samuel 6I have accessible units?
No, 204 Samuel 6I does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Samuel 6I have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Samuel 6I does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Samuel 6I have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Samuel 6I does not have units with air conditioning.

